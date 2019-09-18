The city is giving $200,000 to cultural promoter [co]motion to help the development of the LVL UP digital urban music festival this week. While private interests are involved, notably, Evenko and Hub Studio, the city is quick to clarify that the grant will mainly fund free activities.
This first edition of LVL UP will offer hip-hop music programming, digital projections, an art meeting hub and a school mediation component. From September 19 to 22 the Montmorency area of the city centre will come alive, and free activities will be mainly found in two locations. Located in front of Place Bell, the Urban village will host a high-calibre musical program including Rymz, High Klassified, RapMommies and DJ Kelly, Dead Obies, Random Recipe, soirée bas-canadienne, Obia le Chef, Wasiu, De.Ville, Benny Adam, KNLO, Cartel Madras, Urban Science Brass Band, Qualité Motel (with guests Vinny Bombay and Fanny Bloom), Pierre Kwenders (DJ set) and Vendou. There will also be a digital journey, street art and light projections, as well as playful games that combine hip-hop and digital, street food trucks and relaxation areas. All activities are free and take place Friday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The immersive Digital Lab will occupy the lobby of Salle André-Mathieu and be dedicated to digital arts, including creations by Nicolas Bernier, Vincent Noel, Philippe Dubost and students from Collège Montmorency’s Multimedia Integration Techniques program, as well as a mapping on the façade of the building created by UQAM students. Admission is free, Thursday to Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
For the full festival lineup, visit the LVL UP website visit https://lvluplab.com
