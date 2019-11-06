Laval has a program that requires real estate developers to subsidize environmental subsidies for residents.
The city has a compensation program to offset greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with the construction of residential, commercial and institutional properties. Part of Laval’s Évolucité sustainable urban planning policy, the program has been established in the form of monetary compensation.
Here’s how it works: A real estate developer wishing to obtain a connection permit issued by the city must pay $0.54 per square metre of developed land area. For example, a 5000-sq.-ft. development will generate $ 251.10 in compensation that goes towards financing projects that reduce emissions in the Laval region.
Programs include:
Collection of refrigerant gas appliances: Laval offers a free collection service for refrigeration appliances, to ensure environmentally friendly capture and disposal of CFC and Freon present in the insulating foams and coolants of appliances, and reuse or recycling of parts.
Subsidy for the replacement of an oil heating system: If you want to replace your old oil residential heating system, the city offers up to a maximum of $1,000 subsidy for a single-family home to install a new electric or renewable system.
Grants for the purchase of a vehicle or an electric bike: In addition to grants issued by the Quebec government, Laval will throw in another $2,000 per eligible vehicle, allowing residents who wish to acquire a fully electric vehicle to receive financial assistance totaling $10,000 in public cash.
Subsidies for electric bikes are also offered up to a maximum of $400.
For more information visit www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Affaires/compensation-des-gaz-a-effet-de-serre.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.