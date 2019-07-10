Deadheads rejoice

Deadheads (and your grandkids) rejoice: Cineplex Colossus Laval is airing what is largely considered one of the greatest rock and roll performances ever from almost three decades ago.
The global release of the Grateful Dead Meetup at the Movies stops by Laval on August 1. The previously unreleased complete June 17, 1991 concert from Giants Stadium sounds unlike any Dead show you’ve ever heard as it was one of only two recorded on 48-track. Mixed in glorious surround sound with video from the multi-camera live edit, the Dead were firing on all cylinders from the opening notes of the New Jersey show, mixing beloved classics with rarities, and capping off the spectacular night with a perfect song to send the crowd on its way.
So get tickets, and get Truckin’...
