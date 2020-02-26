Cyber security partnership

Laval-based Terranova Security is partnering with Microsoft to integrate its catalog of security awareness training content with Microsoft Office 365 Advanced Threat Protection, chosen because of its core focus on science-backed human-centric training that puts people front-and-center.
“Microsoft's technology and platform enriches us with intelligent insights to develop security awareness training on the most recent and relevant risks,” said Terranova Security CEO Lise Lapointe. “This partnership empowers Terranova Security to provide human-centric security training at maximum scale and efficacy.” Terranova works with organizations and security awareness teams worldwide to design programs that drastically reduce the human risk factor to effectively counter all cyber attacks. “Users falling prey to phishing is one of the most common, impactful risks facing our customers today,” said Rob Lefferts, corporate vice-president, Microsoft 365 Security, adding the partnership “enables us to deliver an industry-leading solution with differentiated phishing simulation and human-centric training capabilities.”
Terranova’s cyber security awareness course catalog, free online resources, phishing simulations, and security awareness communication tools span over 1,000 programs with more than 7 million users in more than 40 languages. For information visit terranovasecurity.com.
