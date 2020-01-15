Do you have the stones for it?
Well if you're not sure, don’t worry because the Laval-sur-le-lac curling club has you covered so you can give curling a try at Parc Emile in Laval-des-rapides.
On January 19, 26, and March 2, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. the Laval-sur-le-lac curling club is offering three days of trials for you to be introduced to this wildly popular international sport in a festive setting. Learn the basics of the sport directly from professionals. The activity is free and for the whole family.
For more information or in case of bad weather, call 311 or 450-662-4959
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.