If watching a deficit-financed spending frenzy by the government in the run up to the federal election is not scary enough, and you still need a good dose of fear, treat yourself to the Foire de l’horreur, which slithers into town October 4 to November 4.
Located in Centropolis on the edge of Highway 15, this interactive and multisensory route will surprise you with its breathtaking scenery and escape games. Screams, chills and strong emotions are guaranteed. Dare to venture in.
Salem Weekend: October 4, 5 and 6
Carnival of Horror: October 11, 12, 13
Harvest of Terror: October 18, 19 and 20
Full Moon Weekend: October 25, 26 and 27
Weekend Dia de los muertos: November 1, 2 and 3
