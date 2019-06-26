Whether it’s lunch with the family, a casual night out with friends, or a simple beer after work, 3 Brasseurs Laval has a bit of everything for everyone, especially those beer connoisseurs. From White, Blonde, IPA, Amber, Brown, and “beer of the month”, all their beer is brewed in-house, just steps from your table by brewers who understand that brewing beer is a magical combination of art, science and dedication. 3 Brasseurs is located in Centropolis, 2900 Avenue Pierre-Péladeau and are well known for not only their beer, but also their Flammekueches pizzas.
3 Brasseurs now also offers a new opportunity to discover the mystery of making beer and creating your own cask. This includes developing your perfect recipe with their experienced brewers while learning the full production process of beer and sharing your creation with friends in a festive atmosphere. The cost of creating your own cask of beer is $200 and the offer includes an 18L of beer (36 pints), 3 ingredients of your choice and 2 workshops with a beer expert. Visit https://promotions.les3brasseurs.ca/en/cask-program for more details.
