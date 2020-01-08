Council calendar

Not all council meetings in Laval require navigating your way through a crowd of noisy protestors or walking through a phalanx of police officers, bus some do. The goings-on indoors is usually more sedate.

 By Joel Ceausu The Suburban

The calendar for Laval’s regular city council meetings for 2020 has been released.

Typically the first or second Tuesday of the month, council meetings begin at 7 p.m. with registration for question period beginning an hour prior. Simply fill out an identification form, available at the entrance to the room or city hall reception before the meeting, and return it to the clerk between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Dates for 2020:

Tuesday, January 14

Tuesday, February 4

Tuesday, March 10

Tuesday, April 7

Tuesday, May 5

Tuesday, June 2

Tuesday, July 7

Tuesday, August 11

Tuesday, September 1

Tuesday, October 6

