Costco to Have New Competition in Laval

A new wholesale market is coming to Laval and Brossard and is likely to rival the local Costco. A Quebec-based company, Mayrand, will be opening up two new stores and they are set to become Costco’s number one competitor in the region.
Mayrand functions similarly to Costco, in the sense that customers can buy food, home supplies and a myriad of other products in large quantities at affordable prices. The company was founded in 1914, is open seven days a week and the current store in Anjou offers clients a variety of over 15,000 products. They even offer online shopping for their client’s convenience. The new warehouse-styled store will have everything from fresh produce, dairy products, a butcher, fish market, to a charcuterie counter. In a recent interview with La Presse, the president of Mayrand, Mario Belanger stated that, “there is room in Quebec for seven or eight stores, four or five of which will be in Montreal. Then we will go to other regions.”
In Laval, the new Mayrand will occupy the warehouse where Ashley Furniture used to be located, just off the 440 Highway, close to both Carrefour Laval and Costco. In Brossard, the store will occupy a 50,000 square foot location where the former Sears site used to be.
Mayrand also has a policy of supporting locally sourced products. They even have a specialty line called, “Mayrand CHEF,” where they offer quality guaranteed products that won’t blow the budget. Some of the products available from Mayrand CHEF are resealable varieties of seeds and nuts, premium water repellent tablecloths and cloths and a wide variety of catering products.
It is not yet known when the other stores will be operational, but each store is set to create 70 new jobs.
(0) comments
