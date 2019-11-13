Corsair: Beauty not for sale

It may be cold outside, but you can curl up in a seat at Cineplex Laval this Friday afternoon and warm up with the story of love and pirates, courtesy of the Bolshoi Ballet’s Le Corsaire Encore. At the bazaar of Andrinopolis, the Pacha is struck by Medora’s beauty and tries to buy her, but she is not for sale, and soon is kidnapped by a charming pirate who catches her eye. Bolshoi prima ballerina Ekaterina Krysanova and leading soloist Igor Tsvirko ignite their intense passion int his breath-taking production reworked by Alexei Ratmansky, with luxurious cinematic sets and a shipwreck, bringing the magnificence of the Bolshoi to life.

