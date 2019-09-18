The Conservative Party's Quebec lieutenant Alan Rayes was in town on Tuesday, telling reporters that his party and the Laval team of candidates are the only ones with a solid plan “to leave more money in the pockets of Lavallois, Quebecers and Canadians.”
Flanked by Sonia Baudelot (Marc-Aurèle-Fortin), Rima El-Helou (Vimy), Tom Pentefountas (Laval-Les-Îles) and Angelo Esposito (Alfred-Pellan), Rayes lauded his party's plan for universal tax cuts, a public transit tax credit, and reducing federal income tax on maternity benefits, all part of a suite of measures designed to save families thousands of dollars annually. The Conservatives also committed to bringing back the Children’s Fitness and Arts and Learning Tax Credits (up to $1000 and $500 respectively per child), and today announced an Andrew Scheer government would increase its RESP grants from to 30 percent for every dollar invested, boosting the annual maximum from $500 to $750 while buttressing the amount available to lower income Canadians.
Chomedey native Baudelot told The Suburban that her experiences growing up and raising children in this community has helped shape her view and has made her passionate about bringing “what Laval needs and Conservative values together in Ottawa. We are Quebec’s third largest city and we need to be there in Ottawa defending those values and working for the people of Laval,” citing transit and seniors as defining issues for her. “Here for you in Laval, there for you in Ottawa.”
When asked about the late arrival of a second Greek candidate in Laval after the Liberal Party rejected incumbent Vimy MP Eva Nassif and announced its chosen candidate as recently elected Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal president Annie Koutrakis, to face the Conservative’s increasingly popular El-Helou, Pentefountas questioned the move. “A sitting MP was thrown aside” he says. “It really makes you question the ethics of the leader,” he told reporters. “I congratulate Miss Koutrakis on her nomination, but she just won a historic election leading the HCGM, met with Justin Trudeau, went on vacation, came back and is now running in Vimy. The Greek community is not happy about this at all.”
