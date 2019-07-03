Comedic chaos

Enter a carnival of chaos as a Nigerian scam takes a comic turn in Double Trouble, coming this fall to Theatre Marcellin Champagnat
A scammer promises Im Hussein and Abou Hussein $1.5 million but with strings attached. The two fall for the swindle and deplete their savings account to comply. Confusion reigns when an African man arrives with a shocking claim. The authorities come to investigate and yet another African shows up, adding to the bedlam, laced generously with Im Hussein’s signature comedic input.
Catch this one-night performance of the Arab-American theatre company as its Australian and North American tour stops by Laval October 12
For information visit http://www.theatremc.ca
