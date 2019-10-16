The City of Laval launched a design and architecture contest open to all firms or groups of persons who are composed of one or more members having a licence from a Quebec professional order such as architecture, urbanism, interior design, industrial design or graphic design. The team had to include another professional member with a degree in the arts such as visual arts, scenic arts or any other relevant aspect of the arts.
The competition served as an opportunity for the City of Laval to manifest a solid and lasting symbol of a visual concept of the occupation of the Montmorency area and to highlight the downtown culture.
The goal was to translate the artistic vision encompassing the sector's culture through creative metamorphosis by architectural design giving the area an original atmosphere.
The winning narratives project the desire of the City and its partners to transform the sector into a cultural hub.
The three winners were Sans Façon et Architecturama in collaboration with Balistic, Amery Calvelli and Claude Gosselin; Vlan Paysages, Raphaëlle de Groot, ADHOC Architectes & CS Design;and Sid Lee Architecture & MASSIVEart.
