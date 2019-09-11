Acrosport Barani is a trampoline centre and family-run business that was established in Laval over 35 years ago. The centre offers loads of family fun to children over the age of four years old as well as adults.
There are a wide variety of trampoline lessons and activities to choose from. They even offer circus arts-related activities like trapeze, tight roping, acrobatic tumbling and climbing.
The centre is open seven days a week and is the perfect weekend activity for families looking for something to do with the kids.
Learn from the best with qualified instructors who monitor the progress of each non-professional participant or athlete according to their learning capacities and level of experience. They offer a diversified program list, from beginners to advance and a competition program as well for those who want to pursue trampoline as a competitive activity.
The cost is modest, at only $15 per person, per session — the entire family is sure to have a good time.
Other amenities include circus art workshops, free practices, wall trampoline and bounce board, day camps during the summer and winter breaks from school, packages for children’s birthdays, climbing, pool of balls, the Mini-Barani Child Care Service (for 0-5 years old) and even Sports Day in daycare centres and schools.
Club de trampoline Acrosport Barani is located at 1365 boulevard Dagenais Ouest. For more information or to make a reservation, call them at 450 622-0077 or visit them online at http://www.acrosportbarani.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.