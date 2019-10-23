Laval wants a new charter.
Last week city council passed a resolution to present its new draft charter to the National Assembly.
The project submitted to Quebec includes applications to obtain jurisdiction commensurate with its status as Quebec’s third largest city, including what a city statement calls “the efficient operation of the administrative apparatus, occupation of the territory, economic development and protection of environment and agricultural areas.”
Laval’s current charter, which determines the division of powers and confirms the roles and obligations of each municipal officer, complements Quebec’s Cities and Towns Act by providing the city with specific powers. Almost 55 years old, Laval originated with the merger of 14 municipalities on Ile Jésus and for decades has been amended by provisions in 53 statutes, never consolidated into a single document.
Laval wants a modern charter, buttressed by reports from the Commission of Inquiry into the Awarding and Management of Public Contracts in the Construction Industry (CEIC) and the École nationale d’administration publique (ÉNAP). Laval, says Mayor Marc Demers, “is the only municipality with more than 100,000 inhabitants whose population cannot quickly access its charter.”
The city statement is vague on specifics, but the Official Opposition is precise in its view. Last year Parti Laval appealed to the province for a decree to make immediate changes they saw as crucial. Notably, said Fabreville city councillor Claude Larochelle, protection of powers that should lie with council and not the hands of the appointed executive committee.
He says problematic elements include allowing the city’s annual budget to be automatically adopted on Jan. 15 even if the budget, by-laws and related resolutions are not adopted by council, and giving the mayor’s hand-picked EC exclusive right to ‘prepare and submit’ all regulations.
In fact, it was while a group of dissident councillors exercising independence for the first time in five years continued to angle for lucrative committee appointments while remaining mum on future plans, that Larochelle rallied enough support to launch an official council request to the Liberal government to give Laval’s municipal charter an important overhaul, specifically provisions which he said were “in contradiction with the Cities and Towns Act, RSQ Chap. 19 and deprive the City Council of some of its legitimate and customary rights and powers for the benefit of the Mayor and the Executive Committee.” To date, the decree has not been issued.
Larochelle says the opposition has acted as a watchdog on the city’s charter project. “We have been able to include many changes and to block additional powers that the current administration wanted to get for the EC. We are not 100 percent satisfied with the project despite the few barricades from abuses now included,” he says, but “now we have a limitation to future delegation of power included in the charter law draft.”
He contends that more risk lies within the yet-to-be drafted council rules. “If this future bylaw is used to delegate excessive powers to the executive and mayor, we will fight against it.” Larochelle says a two-thirds majority of council gives the administration power to delegate authority, and that will be maintained unless the Nov. 24 Marc-Aurèle-Fortin by-election produces an opposition councillor.
