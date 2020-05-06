City updates flood maps

Laval has updated it map of operational planning zones (ZPO) in the event of a flood, which is available on the city website.
The map notably makes it possible to identify flooded streets as well as places where temporary protection measures have already been deployed. These measures are also presented in the form of a table in which they are classified by district.
Although river levels are lower than at the same time last year, the city is continuing to monitor the situation closely and the essential services teams are ready to react to any eventuality.
To respond more effectively to floods, the city identified the ZPOs, defined from Control Regulations of the Metropolitan Community of Montreal concerning flood plains and territories at risk of flooding, as well as data collected by the city’s Geomatics centre regarding the highest known water levels reached during the 2017 and 2019 floods combined. The ZPOs are divided into four categories: A, B, C and D, where Category A applies to an area where water is likely to rise as quickly as forecast. Interventions can thus be deployed by ZPO and depending on the risk. The ZPOs are not however used as a reference for the application of urban planning regulations concerning flood plains on Île Jésus.
Citizens at risk of possible flooding are asked to take steps to protect their property and the city wants all residents to receive important electronic notices so they can be informed quickly, especially in the event of an emergency. Registration is done online at abonnement.laval.ca and citizens who are already subscribed, but whose contact details have changed, must update their profile.
The flood status report and preparation instructions are available at inondations.laval.ca.
View the ZPOs at https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Citoyens/crue-printaniere-et-inondation.aspx#interventions.
