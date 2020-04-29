City to give $1 million to hospital foundation

Laval’s executive committee wants city council to approve a $1 million grant to the Cité de la Santé Hospital Foundation.
The taxpayer funding totals $200,000 per year for five years and will support the Foundation in its mission and help maintain and improve the services offered by Lavalès Integrated Health and Social Services Centre (CISSS).
"We are delighted to be part of this collective effort by supporting the CISSS in Laval and all health professionals,” said Mayor Marc Demers. “We are extremely grateful for their dedication and we would like to salute their courage. The $1 million granted to the Cité de la Santé Foundation will support our allies in the health care system.”
The city says the financial assistance can be used to acquire equipment by the Laval CISSS to provide state-of-the-art care to its clientele; funding projects dedicated to the well-being of Laval residents; funding for research and teaching projects; and funding for infrastructure projects to improve the quality of care provided.
The announcement of the public cash grant comes in the same week as a request to file a class action lawsuit against the CISSS for negligence related to the deaths of residents at CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée.
