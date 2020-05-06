City settles on Commodore

Laval city council spilled over into a second session on Wednesday afternoon to allow extended debate over the payout to settle the Commodore affair.
Council was asked to approve an out-of-court settlement that would see a sum of $7,237,070 paid to Construction Lafleur and Aldo Construction, along with an exchange of lots: specifically, the city taking over the lots of the original project on Lévesque boulevard east of Highway 19, while ceding two properties housing Laval’s multicultural library and the economic development service in Chomedey. In total the value of the city’s payout equals $13,772, 257 and puts a halt to legal proceedings.
Opposition leader Michel Trottier said the administration was asking Laval residents to pay for the errors of Mayor Marc Demers and executive committee vice-president Stéphane Boyer, and sacrificing a library, municipal building and $7 million. For citizens it’s a fiasco all the way.”
“It's not true that it’s a sacrifice” said Mayor Marc Demers, “since the buildings we are giving up need about $10 million in renovation, adding that there are already plans in the works for a new library.
“Opposition members are creating fear among the population” he said. “If they think that is better to pursue the case, that will mean setting money aside and not knowing the outcome. If the directorate chose those buildings for the deal,” he says, “it’s because it was strategic.”
"We were faced with two options,” said Demers. “We could let the case continue, and if we won we wouldn't have to pay more than $66 million and we stop the project… if we lost we could pay $66.3 million and the promoter could go and build on that land.” Demers said it’s also widely agreed that the city wants to restore access to the shoreline to all Laval residents and can do so with that land. “There will also be no appeal, so we won’t have a sword of Damocles hanging over the heads of Laval citizens for the next seven, eight or 10 years.”
When the city put the brakes on Aldo Construction’s Commodore project, it stopped development of two waterfront towers housing more than 300 condos in Pont Viau. Many in the community were vehemently opposed to the four-acre project, viewing it as an impingement on their waterfront access, an oversized development and private control of public benefit.
Project developer Aldo Coviello claimed the city conducted a disguised expropriation which also implied the promoter’s involvement in alleged wrongdoing, prompting the lawsuit. The promoter claimed all procedures were properly followed in terms of applications, permits and plans, and that the city’s executive committee was well briefed and favourable to the project.
The involvement of former city manager Claude Asselin as a consultant in the project reportedly sounding an alarm for Demers, as Asselin pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in an alle.
“It’s citizens who are victims of the arbitrary management and stubbornness of Marc Demers,” said Vimont councillor Michel Poissant. The $15 million tab for this affair “represents two years of tax freezes that Laval residents would have appreciated and had the right to get.” Poissant said the mayor’s action to halt the Commodore project ended up costing residents a massive bill, which includes a cash payout and land exchange, but also up to $3 million in external and internal legal costs.
