City, police union sign deal

The city has ratified a new five-year collective agreement with Laval police.
The city says the new deal will, among other things, improve services to citizens by allowing a restructuring and redeployment of personnel, creation of new squads, construction of the west station and a substantial boost in patrol hours on the territory.
“The signing of the 2019-2023 collective agreement is part of an approach to continuous improvement of services to citizens and reinforces the work done in effective, transparent and agile management,” said Mayor Marc Demers in a statement. “The police services will be closer to the citizens so that their experience is positive and highly satisfying.”
For policing purposes Laval will now be split into two regions, on an east-west axis and improving emergency call response time. This is supposed to save of 20,000 hours of travel per year that will be reinvested in patrol hours. The construction of the Western post, to be commissioned within three years, will conclude the rollout of this vision.
With the redeployment of the workforce, new dedicated squads will be created to address local issues. Azimut is a new proactive service dedicated to combating crime, incivility and improving road safety in neighbourhoods and will represent more than 40,000 hours of field patrols. The Prevention Squad (fraud, theft, violence, road safety, etc.) will propose an innovative approach by carrying out work of greater proximity and consultation with the neighbourhood. Finally, the Sexual Assault Squad will investigate sexual crimes (sexual assault, sexual exploitation, child pornography, etc.).
Other measures to will improve efficiency, such as merging morality/drugs and anti-gang squads to better combat violence and organized crime and a Centre intelligent de vigie opérationnelle (CIVO) providing a 24-hour service will be established.
Finally, two additional patrol cars, operating 24 hours a day will be added to respond to emergency calls, one in 2021 and the other in 2023, eventually providing an extra 54,000 hours per year in available time to respond to emergency calls.
In what the city calls an “unprecedented information process”, Laval Police will meet citizens in the coming months to introduce them to all the new services.
