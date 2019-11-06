Yoga in the wild, with goats. Dairy farms. A sprawling 50-hectare nature centre off of major highways, a renowned bio-tech hub, higher education institutions, evolving and innovative transit networks, a rocket, orchards and a vineyard.
Those are just some of the aspects of Laval that the city wants everyone to know about and as such is launching a marketing campaign to brand itself. The third largest city in Quebec, and the 13th in the country wants to show off its colours as: Laval. Une île d’exceptions.
The city’s new signature attests to the diversity of its attractions and the quality of life that Laval residents enjoy, “home to a culturally rich and diversified central business district, surrounded by natural environments and agricultural lands making it an island of potential and possibility” according to a city statement.
The vision is embodied in the new signature: Laval. An island of exceptions, meant to be more inclusive, unifying and inspiring for its residents, which will be accompanied by an original advertising campaign.
An island territory with a rich future, the campaign will boast about how you can live, work, invest and play here on this vast territory bordered by rivers with accessible shorelines, farmland, woodlands and parks, but also urban centres, shops, cultural spaces and entertainment. With an increasing number of real estate projects, “the dynamism of its workforce and its industrial districts overflowing with opportunities, Laval is also a must-see business centre.”
To see the city’s new campaign visit https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/A-propos/nouvelle-image.aspx
