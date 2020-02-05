The city is entering an agreement with the Société d’habitation du Québec (SHQ) to join the Rénovation Québec program (PRQ) for 2020-2021. The $1.5 million cost will be divided equally between the city and the SHQ.
The PRQ is a framework program that aims to stimulate the revitalization of residential property in areas where it is showing signs of decline, and is designed to allow a municipality and the SHQ, which administers the program, to jointly participate in the financing of the revitalization, reconstruction or improvement of the residential built environment for the affected areas.
Under the program, the city can include a wide range of work in its projects including repairs of major defects; refinishing façades; renovation of architectural elements; conversion of all or part of a non-residential building into dwellings; adaptation to meet the needs of a disabled person; and financial assistance for owner-occupiers wishing to purchase a principal residence.
