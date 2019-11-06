Laval has joined a prestigious list of 25 Canadian municipalities selected for a pilot project on combating climate change. The city is part of the first Showcase Cities cohort led by the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy (GCoM) Canada, which will receive intense support over the next year to help reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.
Laval joins cities like Nanaimo and Oakville in receiving technical support, training, exclusive networking opportunities and access to tools and resources to advance its own ambitious objectives.
From building retrofits to increasingly green transit fleets, municipalities are on the front lines and can easily influence half of Canada’s emissions, so scaling up local solutions is seen as key, and Laval, one of six Quebec towns to participate, is already increasing its own efforts with programs to offset emissions in construction projects, and will receive support in new initiatives and adapting to climate change realities.
Project partners are working to further advance Canadian local climate action by adding value, opportunities and streamlined support for Showcase Cities participants, says Bill Karsten, president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). “The Global Covenant of Mayors is an ambitious framework. It will help our municipalities take direct action to address the impacts of climate change and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.”
The initiative combines two leading domestic climate programs, the Partners for Climate Protection program and Building Adaptive and Resilient Communities, with the leading global climate program. The GCoM Canada is piloting this approach, which will build on Canadian experiences delivering climate change initiatives to municipalities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.