City invests in deals with CSDL

The city of Laval is entering into several recreational-related agreements with the Commission scolaire de Laval. Two contracts will see the city pay the school network $2 million from the municipality’s operating surplus to upgrade the George-Vanier and Poly-Jeunesse high school pools in Saint-Vincent-de-Paul and Fabreville respectively. In exchange for the city’s financial contribution, the CSDL guarantees that Laval citizens will have access to both swimming pools and their facilities for a period of 20 years, for a total of 3,000 hours per year at a fixed annual rate of $25,000 per location. The money is part of a Quebec – Laval infusion of funds that also included work on the Josée-Faucher sports centre.
The pool investments are a corollary of the city’s much-hyped and much-beleaguered stillborn aquatic complex project, after contracts were cancelled when minimum bids surpassed the city’s budget. The city insulated the foundations last year to protect the work already accomplished, but progress on the building remains stalled until a new bid is launched. The city blamed rising construction costs during a booming economy for the elevated estimates. The current $65 million-plus price-tag has ballooned from its original budget of $36 million earmarked by the Vaillancourt administration more than a decade ago.
The city is also granting the CSDL $1.25 million to develop a synthetic soccer-football field at Curé-Antoine Labelle high school in Sainte-Rose, and is renewing an agreement for the common use of spaces, buildings and equipment for public purposes for five years ending June 2024 for $788,573.
