The city has installed a universally accessible pedestrian walkway on the Comtois culvert. It now connects the southeastern part of l’île Verte to Îles Laval and can be used by citizens in the event that the water rises to a level that prevents cars from crossing the culvert. The installation was done in a preventive manner as the water level is currently stable.
Although river levels are lower than at this time last year, the city is closely monitoring the situation for any particular problem, and crews are ready to respond to any eventuality. In addition to the bridge, sites identified in higher-risk areas will be subject to additional temporary protection measures if needed, and are located in Laval-les-Isles, Souvenir-Labelle, L'Abord-à-Plouffe, Saint-François and Orée-des-Bois. Actions include installing road signs on or around critical street sections and obstructing storm sewers to prevent backflow.
Citizens at risk of possible flooding are urged to take action now to protect their property, and the city is again asking residents to sign up for electronic notifications to be informed quickly, especially in the event of an emergency. Registration is done online via abonnement.laval.ca. Citizens who are already subscribers, but whose contact information has changed, must update their profile.
