City hall move

City hall is moving down the road for a few years. The city council has authorized the rental of space in an office building on Saint-Martin boulevard to relocate the town hall and certain municipal services while city hall undergoes renovations. The premises at 3131 Saint-Martin ouest will be occupied by the city for the next four years beginning this spring. Details of the complete extent of the renovation of city hall will soon be released.
