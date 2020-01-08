City drops permit price

As the micro-chipping of dogs and cats becomes mandatory in Laval this week, the city has announced a reduction in the price of permits to reduce the burden for animal keepers. As of December 24, the price of dog licenses drops from $27 to $20, and from $15 to $10 for cats, including a tag. Animal owners must purchase them in person at the Multi-Service counter at 1333 Chomedey boulevard or by mail. The tags and microchip are essential and complementary. The municipal tag helps identify the location of a lost animal’s owner, as well as a tool to evaluate and identify the animal population on the territory. Since there is always a risk that it will be lost, microchipping, which is a permanent identification, is equally essential. It can quickly identify the owner when it is found or is involved in an incident, and avoids disputes over ownership in the case of theft. For details visit www.animaux.laval.ca.
