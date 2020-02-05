City cash for young entrepreneurs

The city handed out $172,000 to more than a dozen young entrepreneurs representing a wide array of sectors last year, as part of the Jeunes Promoteurs (FJP) program.
“Stimulating local entrepreneurship and innovation is a priority for our administration,” executive committee member responsible for economic issues Stéphane Boyer said in a statement. “The vitality of our economy depends directly on it. Young people, through their ideas, strengths and visions, are catalysts for this vitality. By helping them make their projects a reality, we are investing in the future of our entire community.”
The FJP aims to help young entrepreneurs 18 to 35 years old take over, create or acquire a business, providing financial assistance and support to different phases of business projects.
The recipients:
Alexandre Corriveau ($11,500) — Three Angl: A deodorant manufacturer and distributor offers 100 percent natural, organic and vegan products, sold in biodegradable containers.
Gary Hayrabedian ($11,500) – LetsTow: A web-based roadside assistance application to help in case of glitches like dead batteries, gasoline delivery service, tire punctures, etc.
Corinne Karam ($7,500) — Opacité Zéro Design: Company offering a range of specialized interior design and graphic design services, from 2D/3D modeling to image editing.
Kym Bélisle ($7,500) — Centre Physi-K: Offering artistic gymnastics and motor skills exercises in daycares, day camps and businesses, and perinatal classes in virtual mode.
Wided Hasnaoui ($11,500) and Fehmi Jaafar ($11,500) – CyberMediaBo: Diversified cybersecurity and digital marketing services.
Ulises Martinez Adame ($11,500) – Flesa: An innovative farm growing Tilapia, oysters and other agricultural products (mushrooms, tomatoes, cucumbers, etc.) in containers in a controlled environment.
François Gélinas ($11,500) — Grafea-Go: Development and commercialization of a new web platform for childcares and CPEs to improve operational efficiency.
Simon Jean-François ($11,500) and Sophea Lann ($11,500) — 3G Tech: Machining company manufacturing parts from most raw materials and helps customers integrate them into automated assembly line.
Assia Ibnoun ($11,500) – Fitessence: Healthy snacks designed and handcrafted according to principles of micronutrition and veganism, with organic ingredients, gluten-free, no added sugar or dairy products.
Olivier Long-Locas ($7,500) — Long Media Inc.: Management services for Google advertising campaigns.
Ali Belayachi ($11,500) — PrimeVive Technologies: The company extracts primary cell lines and delivers them within 48 hours to medical research institutions and various Quebec and Canadian universities.
Konthea Meng ($11,500) — Soya Distinction: Food processing company offers innovative and easy-to-use soy products in an eco-socio-responsible setting.
Jonathan Poitras ($11,500) and Patrick Labelle ($11,500) -9379-0392 Quebec Inc.: Climbing boulders, whose ascent is practiced without ropes or harnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.