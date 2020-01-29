City cash for non-profits

Laval awarded more than $200,000 in taxpayer cash grants to 11 social economy enterprises last year.
In 2019, as part of its Fonds d’Économie sociale (FES) program, the city handed over $140,000 to finance new projects in diversified sectors: assistance for people with loss of autonomy, skills development for young dropouts, initiation to performing arts, etc. An additional, approximate $64,000 was invested in feasibility studies, business plans and strategic planning.
The (FES), or social economy fund, is managed by the city’s and is available for the creation of businesses, cooperatives and social economy projects managed by non-profit organizations. The program consists of offering financial assistance as well as support in order to promote the development of the offer or contribute to the influence of the social economy in Laval.
Subsidized organizations and funded projects:
Association des Résidents de Champfleury ($5,000) A new strategic plan to widen the scope of activities.
Centre Scama ($30,000) For a multi-service counter serving people 50 and over who are losing their autonomy.
Diapason Jeunesse ($10,000) Evaluating a project to pool premises and services managed by a non-profit solidarity cooperative.
Ferme Jeunes au travail ($50,000) Enlarging and restructuring the cabinet-making workshop; recovery of felled wood, development of professional and social skills of young dropouts, sustainable development.
Groupe d’entraide La Rosée ($10,000) Feasibility study and business plan for a moving project.
Groupe promo santé Laval ($9,300): A feasibility study aimed at optimizing the clinic’s activities.
Hub Alimentaire Coop de Solidarité $(9960): Feasibility study of incubator for food processing start-ups.
Loisirs Renaud Coursol ($5,000 and $30,000): Strategic planning and operational optimization, and promotion of the organization following the integration of another leisure organization.
Table de concertation de Laval en condition féminine ($4,500): A social and professional reintegration project within a future support and accommodation resource for vulnerable women.
Théâtre Bluff ($30,000) Communication plan and marketing campaign to promote digital support tools for youth; promotion of contemporary theater and initiation into performing arts.
IULE ($ 10,000) Feasibility study for a project aimed at reducing the ecological impact of used commercial equipment; reducing waste and recycling end-of-life products.
