City cancels 600 events

The city has wiped its summer cultural calendar clean, axing or indefinitely postponing some 600 planned activities. The decision was the subject of a major consultation exercise to respond to the request from the province concerning the cancellation of the festivals and events
The roster of erased events from simple library activities to the Fête Nationale celebration planned for Centre de la nature.
“After discussion, we made this decision by mutual agreement. Indeed, it is obvious that it would be difficult to enforce public health regulations - particularly with regard to social distancing - during activities that encourage gathering” said Mayor Marc Demers. “We are also fully aware of the impact of this decision on citizens, cultural organizations, workers and artists. But we want to respect the measures to fight the pandemic, and most of all, we are committed to protecting the population.”
As per the directive of the Mouvement national des québécois, the 2020 edition of the Fête nationale, including celebrations planned at the Centre de la nature and in neighbourhoods, is cancelled.
The free activities included in the municipal cultural offer in parks and public spaces are cancelled, including Zones musicales, Théâtre à ciel ouvert, the open-air cinema, animated days at the Centre de la nature as well as outdoor activities related to the summer program, but Demers says the city will offer support to cultural organizations, which are directly affected by the consequences of the pandemic, to meet their needs and support their recovery plan.
“We are currently working on developing an alternative artistic offer. We therefore aim to offer creative and diverse activities to citizens and as soon as we have finalized the various proposals, we will inform the population,” adds Demers.
The two events usually held in September, Fête de la famille and Laval à vélo, are also cancelled, and the Laval blood drive scheduled for September 10 and 11 may take place, but in a new format that Héma-Québec and the organizing committee are working to prepare.
The closure of all city gathering places is maintained, including community centers and recreational infrastructure, until further notice. Laval also wants its organizational partners to join the effort and announce the cancellation of their events, which may represent a risk of spreading the virus during the summer season. Citizens with questions about community recreation are invited to contact the organizations that oversee them directly.
For the complete list of cancelled activities visit www.pandemie.laval.ca.
