Laval’s Christmas market returns to the Centre de la Nature next month. On December 6-8 some 70 artisans will be featured under a heated tent, with magical display cases, horticultural workshops, carriage rides, Santa visits, sale of natural trees, singers and animation.
There will be honey tastings, free hot chocolate, story time and more. Experience three days of magical discovery in this festive and warm atmosphere while doing your Christmas shopping at the ninth edition of this annual tradition.
Admission is free. Parking is $8 (or free for Avantage Laval cardholders)
For information call 450 662-4942 or visit www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Activites/marche-de-noel.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.