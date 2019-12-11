The city of Laval announced the new name of the Chomeday arena last Friday – renamed the Pierre-Creamer arena. More than 140 people including Mayor Marc Demers, hockey personalities and members of the Creamer family attended the unveiling event which took place at the arena on ice.
The tribute to Pierre Creamer’s significant contribution to the community and the growth and transformation of Laval’s sport sector to the national and international level is commemorated with a fresco by artist Olivier Gaudette and a biographical plate displayed in the arena. Citizens and sports organizations can admire the fresco during regular opening hours.
Creamer’s major involvement in minor hockey in Laval was highlighted when he was inducted into the Laval Hall of Fame in 1989 as well as the Laval Sports Hall of Fame in 2013. Beyond the rinks, Creamer was also known for his wide involvement in the Laval community and for earning the Golden Daffodil award of the Canadian Cancer Society in 2002.
