Check out the buzz this weekend at an urban beehive workshop at Centre de la nature.
Watch the life of a bee colony in action while learning about other pollinating insects and their importance in preserving biodiversity. The free Saturday afternoon workshop will end with a tasting of the honey produced by the beehives, and is offered by Miel Montréal, a beekeeping cooperative that manages the Centre hives.
For information call 311 or visit http://www.centredelanature.laval.ca/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.