With more than fifty hectares of outdoor space, there is surely something fun awaiting everyone at Centre de la nature Laval. The center is one of the most important urban parks of the region. The park is designed as a family-oriented green oasis. It offers various sports activities such as canoeing, kayaking, skating and skiing. Hiking aficionados will truly enjoy discovering the more than five-kilometre long trails in a lush natural setting. Visit the tropical hothouse, cuddle animals at the farm or at the pasture corner. Stop at the playground area that includes a section for children with physical disabilities.
The park is open every day from 8 AM to 10 PM, but the schedule may vary depending on the activity or if the park is hosting an event as it just did with Beer Fest Laval.
The park can be enjoyed during all seasons, but comes especially alive in the summer time. With the warm weather continuing, no one should miss out on a special day of fun. Amenities include free Wi-Fi Internet access, accessible by public transport, groups are welcome, picnic areas, a snack bar, equipment rental, outdoor pay parking and coat check/lockers.
The park is located at 901, avenue du Parc. For more information on rates and activities, call them directly at: 450 662-4942 or visit them online at https://www.laval.ca/centredelanature/Pages/Fr/accueil.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.