Celebrating Offenbach

A special performance this Thursday will delight all opera lovers, particularly those who love Offenbach.
June 20 will mark the 200th birthday of composer Jacques Offenbach, while 2019 also marks the 15th anniversary of the founding of Productions Belle Lurette whose mission is to introduce various operettas to its audience, including those of Offenbach. To mark the two events, Productions Belle Lurette will present a show at Maison des arts composed solely of excerpts from different operettas, known and less well known, by Jacques Offenbach, performed by fifteen lyric singers who have already participated in the productions presented during these fifteen years. The evening will also be a benefit evening for the production company.
For information call 450 667-2040 or email bellelurette@videotron.ca
