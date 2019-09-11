Idolem Laval is celebrating its 8th anniversary later this month and is inviting all Lavallois to join the party. On September 25 all courses are free for members and non-members alike at the flagship location of the growing chain of studios that now stretches from St-Jean to St-Jérome. Plenty of surprises are in store, along with special draws for prizes and more. Get your Warrior On and find out for yourself why Idolem Hot Yoga is so hot.
Visit the Mindbody app for the week of September 23 or via https://idolem.com/horaire.html
