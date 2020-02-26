Cash for community orgs

The city is declaring mission accomplished for Objectif Zénith, the annual financing campaign for Laval community organizations, which raised $121,500 for distribution this year. The amount was announced last Sunday at the Cineplex Laval cinema honouring ticket sellers. The money raised by the 71 participating organizations will be used to finance their projects and activities, which will benefit Laval residents. The giant cheque was presented by honorary president campaign and city councilor Sandra Desmeules, accompanied by Oz the mascot.
The city also conducted a live draw on Wednesday, awarding 12 prizes to participants, who will receive their prizes at City Hall on March 18. National Bank of Canada will also award three scholarships totaling $5,000 to participants randomly selected from the organizations that participated in the fundraising campaign. Zenith is the only turnkey fundraising campaign supporting Laval’s sports, community and cultural organizations, and began in 1972. Since its inception, nearly $5 million has been raised for the territory’s organizations.
