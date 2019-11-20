Anyone traveling north on Curé Labelle above the 440 probably feels that that there are few slower moving forces in the universe. But thanks to a new pilot project that will change for some, as carpooling will be allowed in Labelle’s reserved lane north of the 440 for vehicles carrying three or more people. Signs have already been installed above the lanes already reserved for buses and taxis.
The new measure will be effective until the end of 2020 to encourage carpooling on this busy boulevard during rush hour and help reduce traffic in the area. A study will be carried out to verify the impact of the project on the performance of buses, the main users of the reserved lane, and to validate its longer-term viability.
Sainte-Rose city councillor Virginie Dufour posted the rationale for three passengers —not two —on her Facebook page in response to citizen inquiries. “The goal is to encourage carpooling and public transit. Counts showed us that (cars with) two people would fill up (the lane) immediately, leaving no more place for buses, taxis and school buses.” She said reserved lanes have been changed in several Quebec jurisdictions to three-passenger minimums. She also explained that electric vehicles do not get automatic access unless they are used for carpooling three or more passengers. “An electric car is not a public transport solution” she said.
That echoes one of the exact reasons the official opposition Parti Laval opposed the Demers’ administration’s yearly subsidies for electric cars. Costly vehicles, already subsidized, are not accessible to all residents, leader Michel Trottier said frequently, and while they may be better for the environment, they do nothing to reduce Laval’s increasingly burgeoning traffic woes.
Depending on the results, the reserved lane pilot project could be extended to other Laval arteries.
