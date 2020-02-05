Caravan rolls in

Laval’s Multisport Caravan will drop by 12 parks this month. The visits allows families and residents of all ages to learn about a variety of sports activities for free, thanks to the collaboration of Laval sports associations and sports club animators.
The caravan includes stops at Lausanne, Berge aux Quatre-Vents, Bernard Landry, Champfleury and more. In each of the parks visited, animators will offer a range of activities ranging from classic winter sports such as snowshoeing or ringette, to more novel, unusual activities sports such as snow soccer (kickball) and disc golf. All participants get the chance to win tickets to a Laval Rocket hockey game at Place Bell. If the weather does not allow an activity to take place, it will be cancelled. If in doubt, contact 311.
All programming is available at: dehors.laval.ca
