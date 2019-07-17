Captain your own ship

The important thing is not always where we go, but how we get there, and that’s a lesson learned in this weekend’s performances by the Théâtre à ciel ouvert at Centre de la nature.
Come out this weekend for Contre vents et marées, as Jacques Couteau, son of the famous Captain Ponce Pirate, dreams of leaving the life of piracy followed by generations of great pirates before him. Following the disappearance of his mother, Jacques embarks on a long journey and faces great trials in order to find the answers to the most important questions: Who is he, and who does he want to be? With the help of his crew of Ching Ching, Zanne Bonnie and Marco Pogo, Jacques will have to learn how to captain his own ship in this rollicking and inspiring tale for all ages, by the Laval artistic mentoring group.
There are two performances (in French) – 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until August 11.
