Canada Day comes alive in Laval on Monday, as the Centre De la Nature hosts a huge party for the country’s birthday.
From noon to 10:30 p.m. join thousands of fellow residents for a day of family entertainment, shows and fireworks.
The bash begins at noon with the opening of the site followed by the arrival of dignitaries and new citizens, who will be ceremonially sworn in in as new Canadians.
Celebrate along with them with a mouthful of Canada Day Cake and keep the family party happening with circus entertainment, Randolph animation, inflatable games, face-painting and a picnic area until 8:30 p.m., when the closing shows take the main stage with Andréanne A. Malette followed by Galaxie and of course, fireworks.
For information about transportation, parking and much more, call 311 or visit Laval’s Canada Day website at www.feteducanadalaval.net or organizers at www.tandemevenements.com
