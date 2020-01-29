College Montmorency is throwing its doors open again next week for an open house, a must for Secondary four and five students and their parents, as well as adult students.
On Thursday February 6 starting at 6 p.m., you can discover the 28 programs and services offered at Laval’s only public college, a great opportunity to ask questions in anticipation of a possible application to the Regional Admission service of Metropolitan Montreal (SRAM).
Teachers, staff and current students will be on hand to respond and share their experiences.
You can participate in a guided tour through three colourful discovery paths; see classrooms and labs designed for teamwork, cooperative learning, complex problem solving or authentic experimentation.
Numerous kiosks will be set up to offer information about admission, student activities, help centres, student services, international projects, guidance, financial aid, general training, sports teams, work-study alternation, the college Foundation, continuing education, and more. You can also attend a workshop to demystify the college performance rating (R rating).
Montmorency is located at 475 de l’Avenir, in front of Montmorency metro station and bus terminal. Parking is free. For information visit www.cmontmorency.qc.ca/futurs-etudiants/visite-du-college/portes-ouvertes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.