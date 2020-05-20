The COVID-19 pandemic is transforming people's lifestyles and the way businesses work, with the buying local concept now gaining ground. The city’s executive committee is exploiting that sentiment with a resolution to award a $70,000 grant to the Chomedey-based Centre québécois d’innovation en commerce (CQIC) for the implementation of an innovative loyalty program to encourage local purchasing.
The funding will enable CQIC to oversee the technological implementation and coordinate the implementation of a unique and innovative electronic money technology solution in Quebec.
The Centre will also be responsible for soliciting partners and promoting this loyalty program supporting local purchasing.
The supplier selected by the CQIC, the Freebees platform, will increase knowledge of Laval’s commercial offer, and provide a tool to retain and increase in-store and online sales accessible to businesses offering services to consumers, in addition to rewarding and stimulating the use of tourism and cultural services. The city of Laval and CQIC will work with local partners to roll out the program.
This new platform is to encourage and support Laval merchants who are severely affected by the pandemic and containment measures. Trade plays an important role in the Laval economy, almost one in four jobs and the loyalty program is a first step in implementing a recovery plan developed by the city’s Economic Development Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.