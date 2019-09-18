The city’s buy-local program Saveurs de Laval will take part for the first time in this year’s Défi 100 % local, a province-wide initiative challenging Quebecers to only consume products produced in their respective regions throughout September.
There are four levels of challenge to eat 100 percent local in September:
Défi 100 % local – eat 100 percent of your meals from local sources;
Défi Locavore – 6 to 10 meals each week;
Défi Gourmand – 3 to 5 meals each week;
Défi Expérience – one meal on Septembre 21, dubbed Journée 100 % locale
Saveurs de Laval invites the population to take part and celebrate the abundance and richness of the region while supporting Laval producers. Numerous prizes will also be drawn among participants.
Sign up at www.defi100pourcent.com.
