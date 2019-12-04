Bus measures lauded

Picking up award for STL bus measures: L-R Benoit Vallée, Hélène Bourdeau, Florian Cys, Marie-Claude Larin, Claudia Gil da Rocha.

The system that gives Laval buses an extra boost in traffic has picked up a nod from Quebec’s Order of Engineers. The city of Laval was given the Innovation Award for the preferential bus measures, in which the city and the Laval Transportation Corporation (STL) equipped buses and 232 traffic lights with the Transit Signal Priority system. The innovative project allows buses to emit an electronic signal that extends or advances a green light, which the STL says has already shortened travel times by precious minutes, in addition to making them more predictable for users. The award was delivered during the 100th anniversary edition of the Quebec Order of Engineers recognition evening for the Laval-Laurentides-Lanaudière region.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.