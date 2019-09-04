With 11 Grammys and five decades of performing under his belt, Placido Domingo ranks as one of the greatest operatic talents to ever live. If you still don’t know why, then find out for yourself this Friday night at Cineplex Laval.
The 78-year-old Spaniard’s 50th anniversary concert (in Italian with English subtitles) comes to the big screen for a three-hour extravaganza taped last month at the breathtaking Arena Di Verona amphitheatre, a half century after the young tenor’s debut.
With an illustrious career comprising over 150 stage roles, and his iconic performances alongside Luciano Pavarotti and José Carreras as one of the Three Tenors, Domingo brings his incredible passion and talent for the music of Giuseppe Verdi, with excerpts form Nabucco, I Due Foscari, and Macbeth, led by the baton of Jordi Bernàcer.
For information visit https://www.cineplex.com/Theatre/cinema-cineplex-laval
