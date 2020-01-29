Ghost is the powerful dance production by Tentable Tribe which takes on the power of breath and is coming to Maison des arts next Thursday.
Six powerful street dancers take on the mysterious mechanics of breathing while expressing its vital pulses. These interconnected bodies form striking human structures on stage that evolve in synergy with music. For 65 electrifying minutes the invigorating power of breath and its circulation in the body is magnified and materialized by this tonic, almost architectural dance. Led by hip-hop artists Canadian Emmanuelle Lê Phan and Sweden’s Elon Huglund, Tentable Tribe has created an inventive and unusual sign language for their creative alliance.
Featuring Lê Phan, Höglund, Victoria Mackenzie, Mecdy Jean-Pierre, Marie-Reine Kabasha, and Rahime Gay-Labbé, and supported by the Canada Council for the Arts, Conseil des arts de Montréal and Danse à la carte, Ghost brings the evocative power and musicality of bodies that breathe in unison to MDA February 6.
For information call 450 662-4440 or email maisondesarts@laval.ca
