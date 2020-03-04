Laval employers seeking to recruit temporary foreign workers will have an easier time thanks to significant improvements to the list of professions eligible for simplified treatment under Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP).
The new version contains the occupations considered to be in shortage in different regions and the number of professions eligible for Laval has increased from 22 to 226. The improvements also exempt employers from certain administrative procedures, including obligation to present proof of recruitment efforts lasting at least four weeks before turning to international recruitment.
All the professions included are considered to be high-wage positions, which gives Quebec employers significant advantages, and excludes low-skilled occupations for the purposes of simplified treatment.
Consequently, employers can offer jobs to foreign workers for a period of more than 12 months and not be limited as to the number of workers who can be recruited.
Minister of Finance and responsible for the Laval region Eric Girard said “Our region faces challenges related to the scarcity of labor, and the improvement will allow our companies to facilitate their international recruitment efforts and find the personnel necessary to ensure their growth and that of the Laval economy.”
Among the 226 professions on the new list published on February 24, are primary and pre-school teachers, social workers, cinema support staff, dentists and crane operators.
The list is based on professions assessed as having a shortage or slight shortage of labor available in the short term, according to a Quebec labour ministry study, an approach approved by the Commission des partenaires du marché du travail which brings together leaders representing businesses, labor, community organizations active in the field of employability and education.
In a statement, Quebec Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette thanked the federal government “for its openness regarding the significant improvement of this list. We reiterate, however, that a softening of the TFWP is necessary in order to facilitate the hiring of temporary foreign workers in the context of the current labor shortage.” Quebec City has continued negotiations with the federal government for over a year to reform the TFWP so that it better meets the needs of Quebec businesses.
Employment diagnoses are based on economic growth and demographic change as well as on the most recent vacancies and wages data from Statistics Canada.
For a complete list of professions eligible for simplified treatment visit: https://www.immigration-quebec.gouv.qc.ca/fr/employeurs/embaucher-temporaire/recrutement-haut-salaire/liste-professions/index.html
