The Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board has tested the water for lead at 16 of its 29 elementary school buildings and one school has had five of its water outlets condemned.
All drinkable water sources at the board’s 44 buildings were identified and tests have begun with elementary school buildings across the SWL territory as per the guidelines and directives of the Ministry of Education, reads a board statement.
Inspectors found that 202 water sources of 317 tested so far have been “deemed safe and no intervention is needed.”
Of the remaining outlets, 58 were “deemed safe as long as the water was run for one minute at the beginning of each school day,” and another 41 taps can only be used to wash hands with signs placed to indicate this. The statement to parents says that 16 water sources have been condemned and closed.
“Our objective is to have all elementary schools tested by the end of March after which all other building testing will follow,” board communications director Maxeen Jolin told The Suburban.
The board has been testing schools across its entire territory, that is, Laval, the Laurentians, and Lanaudière, and has provided water dispensers where water fountains have been closed off. As such, students who wish to use these dispensers must bring a reusable water bottle.
Laval schools tested to date are St-Vincent, Our Lady of Peace, Souvenir, and St-Paul.
The Suburban has learned that 5 water sources at Souvenir Elementary school in Chomedey have been condemned and closed. A total of 40 outlets were tested with one source deemed safe only if water is run for one minute each morning and 21 sinks can only be used to wash hands.
Principals of all schools have been notified of the results and the planned repairs, and temporary measures have ben applied, (Identifying water sources that must be run each morning; those with signs indicating water can only be used for handwashing; and those that must be closed off.)
The statement says that the SWL Material Resources department is continuing to test the outlets in all buildings, as the Ministry’s deadline for identifying and beginning to apply corrective measures is June 23, 2020, for elementary schools, and November 1, 2020, for all other buildings.
Testing came on the heels of a Université de Montréal study last year looking at drinking water quality in elementary schools in Greater Montreal. Chemistry department researchers found one in six schools quenching students’ thirst with water containing lead content exceeding Health Canada recommended limits, and often from fountains situated near gyms where students drink copious quantities.
Lead exposure in children has long been linked to a host of neurological and intellectual development problems including IQ loss. The younger the consumer and larger the quantities consumed, the more profound the potential risks.
The board is directing parents seeking more information about lead in water to consult the Ministry’s website at http://www.education.gouv.qc.ca/parents-et-tuteurs/references/plomb-dans-leau/ or the Government of Canada’s website at: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/environmental-workplace-health/reports-publications/water-quality/what-about-lead.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.