The 46th edition of the Laval blood drive was a resounding and life-saving success last Thursday, with 686 donors contributing to the year’s deep commitment to the cause. Among participants, 17.3% of donors, or 109 people, donated for the first time, compared to 100 last year. According to organizers, this slight increase can be explained by the significant effort to mobilize citizens, and the event’s success is also owing to the essential involvement of 62 volunteers, who each year contribute to making the blood drive one of the largest mobile collections in Canada.
Blood drive success
Joel Ceausu
