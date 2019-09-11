Blood drive success
Annie Poirier

The 46th edition of the Laval blood drive was a resounding and life-saving success last Thursday, with 686 donors contributing to the year’s deep commitment to the cause. Among participants, 17.3% of donors, or 109 people, donated for the first time, compared to 100 last year. According to organizers, this slight increase can be explained by the significant effort to mobilize citizens, and the event’s success is also owing to the essential involvement of 62 volunteers, who each year contribute to making the blood drive one of the largest mobile collections in Canada.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.