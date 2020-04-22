BIXI's back

They’re back. BIXI season has begun, and the city’s fleet of bikes is now available at four solar-powered stations at Hôtel de Ville, Terminus Montmorency, Terminus Cartier and Parc Saint-Claude.
Santé public has already determined cycling is a transportation option available to citizens who need to travel in the current environment, including health care workers and other essential service personnel. Using BIXI for essential travel in accordance with the conditions and recommendations set out by BIXI, allows varying modes of transport,” says L'Abord-à-Plouffe councilor Vasilios Karidogiannis, responsible for active mobility in Laval, “…(it) contributes to social distancing. In doing so, we are also continuing to promote efficient, active and sustainable mobility with this first full season of BIXI in Laval."
Bike-sharing in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic requires responsible operations more than ever, and people with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 as well as those whose cases are suspected or confirmed should be in isolation and not in public places or use the bike-sharing service. In addition, a minimum distance of two metres between cyclists and other individuals is required to comply with social distancing strategies put in place by the government.
BIXI has implemented new measures and increased cleaning frequency of its equipment, including transaction terminals; docks (bollards) including touchpads; bikes (seat and seat-post collar, grips, plastic surface of handlebars); and transport trucks (surfaces in contact with employees).
Surfaces frequently touched by users are disinfected on a regular basis with a bleach solution, and as soon as a new BIXI bike arrives or is picked up at a station, it is disinfected according to the new standards. The busiest stations are frequently visited, while a team is dedicated to cleaning the less frequented stations of the network. The cleaning procedure is strictly followed by all employees, and this is done every time a bike is handled or a station is visited (employees who handle the repair and maintenance of bikes in the warehouse, redistribution employees and depot station employees).
BIXI is also recommending that users carry disinfectant wipes or a disinfectant solution and to clean surfaces which are frequently handled on the bicycle and the terminal during use or rental.
In July, 15 standard bikes will be added to the stock and two new stations will be installed.
To learn more about BIXI, including its pricing and operation, visit BIXI.com. BIXI on Laval.ca: https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Activites/bixi.aspx
